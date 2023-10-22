Will Robert Tonyan Score a Touchdown Against the Raiders in Week 7?
Will Robert Tonyan cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.
Will Robert Tonyan score a touchdown against the Raiders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)
- Tonyan has posted a 39-yard year on five catches so far. He has been targeted on seven occasions, and averages 7.8 yards.
- Tonyan does not have a TD reception this year in four games.
Robert Tonyan Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|2
|2
|18
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|2
|2
|10
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|1
|1
|11
|0
