Romeo Doubs has a good matchup when his Green Bay Packers play the Denver Broncos in Week 7 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Broncos concede 268 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

Doubs' 21 catches are good enough for a team-high 228 total yards (and an average of 45.6 per game) and three scores. He has been targeted 37 times.

Doubs vs. the Broncos

Doubs vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Denver in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed 11 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Denver has allowed three players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Broncos is giving up 268 yards per game this season, which ranks 30th in the league.

The Broncos' defense ranks 32nd in the NFL with 14 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Doubs Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (twice in five games), Doubs has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Doubs has received 22.8% of his team's 162 passing attempts this season (37 targets).

He has been targeted 37 times, averaging 6.2 yards per target (101st in NFL).

Doubs has had a touchdown catch in two of five games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has 25.0% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Doubs (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 28.6% of the time in the red zone (28 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Doubs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 13 TAR / 9 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

