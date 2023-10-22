Roschon Johnson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Johnson's stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Johnson has rushed for 122 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and has 11 catches (12 targets) for 58 yards.

Roschon Johnson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Bears this week: Travis Homer (LP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att



Bears vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Johnson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 25 122 1 4.9 12 11 58 0

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 20 1 6 35 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 4 32 0 2 10 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 8 38 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Broncos 5 13 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Commanders 3 19 0 0 0 0

