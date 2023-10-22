Will Travis Homer Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Travis Homer was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Homer's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Keep an eye on Homer's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Travis Homer Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Bears have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Roschon Johnson (DNP/concussion): 25 Rush Att; 122 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 11 Rec; 58 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bears vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Homer 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Homer Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
Rep Travis Homer and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.