The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, October 27, with the Golden Knights having won seven straight, and the Blackhawks on a three-game losing streak.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Golden Knights attempt to knock off the the Blackhawks on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Blackhawks Golden Knights 5-3 VEG

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks give up three goals per game (21 in total), 15th in the league.

With 14 goals (two per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 29th-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 20 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at only a 2.0 goals-per-game average (14 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Corey Perry 7 2 3 5 2 0 - Connor Bedard 7 2 2 4 3 5 37.6% Seth Jones 7 0 3 3 7 1 - Tyler Johnson 7 3 0 3 3 3 22.9% Nick Foligno 7 1 2 3 2 4 56.2%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 13 total goals (only 1.9 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Golden Knights' 27 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up only 13 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players