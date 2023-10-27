How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, October 27, with the Golden Knights having won seven straight, and the Blackhawks on a three-game losing streak.
You can watch the Golden Knights attempt to knock off the the Blackhawks on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|Golden Knights
|5-3 VEG
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks give up three goals per game (21 in total), 15th in the league.
- With 14 goals (two per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 29th-ranked offense.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 20 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at only a 2.0 goals-per-game average (14 total) during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Corey Perry
|7
|2
|3
|5
|2
|0
|-
|Connor Bedard
|7
|2
|2
|4
|3
|5
|37.6%
|Seth Jones
|7
|0
|3
|3
|7
|1
|-
|Tyler Johnson
|7
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|22.9%
|Nick Foligno
|7
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|56.2%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have given up 13 total goals (only 1.9 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 27 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up only 13 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 27 goals during that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|7
|3
|5
|8
|6
|8
|47.3%
|William Karlsson
|7
|2
|5
|7
|5
|3
|62.5%
|Shea Theodore
|7
|2
|5
|7
|4
|4
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|7
|2
|5
|7
|1
|2
|52.4%
|Mark Stone
|7
|1
|5
|6
|6
|12
|-
