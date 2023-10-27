Friday's NHL slate features a matchup between the heavily favored Vegas Golden Knights (7-0) and the Chicago Blackhawks (2-5) at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The Golden Knights are -350 on the moneyline to win at home against the Blackhawks (+260) in the game, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Chicago and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals twice this season.

The Golden Knights won all six games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Blackhawks have been the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent in two of those games.

Vegas is yet to play with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Chicago is 1-2 when it is underdogs of +260 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Connor Bedard 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-133) 3.5 (+110) Lukas Reichel 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+160) 1.5 (-154) Tyler Johnson 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-154)

