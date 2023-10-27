The Chicago Bulls (0-1) match up with the Toronto Raptors (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI+ and TSN.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Raptors matchup.

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+ and TSN

NBCS-CHI+ and TSN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bulls Moneyline Raptors Moneyline BetMGM Bulls (-2.5) 217.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info

Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Bulls had a +106 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They put up 113.1 points per game, 22nd in the league, and allowed 111.8 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.

The Raptors averaged 112.9 points per game last season (24th in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They had a +121 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The teams combined to score 226 points per game last season, 8.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams scored 223.2 combined points per game last year, 5.7 more than the total for this matchup.

Chicago covered 43 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Toronto went 43-39-0 ATS last season.

Bulls and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +15000 +6600 - Raptors +10000 +5000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.