On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (0-1) take the court against the Toronto Raptors (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+ and TSN.

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Information

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic recorded 17.6 points, 11 boards and 3.2 assists last year. He also sank 52% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan put up 24.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists. He also averaged 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Zach LaVine's numbers last season were 24.8 points, 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists per game. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 treys.

Patrick Williams put up 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.2 assists. He sank 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Last season, Torrey Craig collected 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists. He sank 45.6% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Scottie Barnes put up 15.3 points, 6.6 boards and 4.8 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby put up 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. put up 17.4 points, 2.6 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he pus up 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder posted 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bulls vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bulls Raptors 113.1 Points Avg. 112.9 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 49% Field Goal % 45.9% 36.1% Three Point % 33.5%

