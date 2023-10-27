The Chicago Bulls (0-1) square off against the Toronto Raptors (1-0) as only 2.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+ and TSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 217.5.

Bulls vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI+ and TSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -2.5 217.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

In 53 games last season, Chicago and its opponents scored more than 217.5 combined points.

Chicago games had an average of 225 points last season, 7.5 more than the over/under for this game.

Chicago went 43-39-0 ATS last season.

Chicago won 20 of the 35 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (57.1%).

The Bulls went 19-13 last year (winning 59.4% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The Bulls have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

The Bulls did a better job covering the spread at home (22-19-0) last season than they did in road tilts (21-20-0).

The Bulls exceeded the total in 17 of 41 home games (41.5%) last season. They did better in away games, topping the total in 20 of 41 matchups (48.8%).

Last season the 113.1 points per game the Bulls scored were just 1.7 more than the Raptors conceded (111.4).

When Chicago put up more than 111.4 points, it was 32-13 versus the spread and 32-13 overall.

Bulls vs. Raptors Point Insights (Last Season)

Bulls Raptors 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 32-13 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 31-16 32-13 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 33-14 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 32-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-14 30-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 36-14

