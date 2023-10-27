Bulls vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - October 27
The Chicago Bulls (0-1) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (1-0) at United Center on Friday, October 27 at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info
|Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction
|Bulls vs. Raptors Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI+ and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bulls
|-2.5
|217.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.