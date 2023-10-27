The Chicago Bulls (0-1) battle the Toronto Raptors (1-0) on October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI+ and TSN.

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks

Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls shot 49.0% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Raptors allowed to opponents.

Chicago went 29-13 when it shot higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Raptors ranked 18th in rebounding in the NBA. The Bulls finished 20th.

Last year, the 113.1 points per game the Bulls averaged were only 1.7 more points than the Raptors gave up (111.4).

Chicago had a 32-13 record last season when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bulls fared better when playing at home last season, posting 114.0 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game in away games.

Defensively Chicago was better at home last year, allowing 111.2 points per game, compared to 112.5 on the road.

When playing at home, the Bulls made 0.3 fewer threes per game (10.3) than in road games (10.6). However, they sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in road games (35.7%).

