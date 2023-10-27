The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Friday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Corey Perry score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Corey Perry score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Perry stats and insights

  • In two of seven games this season, Perry has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).
  • Perry has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
