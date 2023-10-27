The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Friday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Corey Perry score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Corey Perry score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Perry stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Perry has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).

Perry has zero points on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

