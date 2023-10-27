For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, is Jason Dickinson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

  • Dickinson has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
  • Dickinson has no points on the power play.
  • Dickinson averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

