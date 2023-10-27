For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, is Jason Dickinson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

Dickinson has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Dickinson has no points on the power play.

Dickinson averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

