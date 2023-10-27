The Chicago Blackhawks, Ryan Donato included, will meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Donato interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Ryan Donato vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Donato Season Stats Insights

Donato's plus-minus this season, in 18:08 per game on the ice, is -1.

In one of seven games this season, Donato has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Donato has a point in three games this season through seven games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In two of seven contests this year, Donato has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Donato's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he goes over.

There is a 25% chance of Donato having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Donato Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +14 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 7 Games 5 3 Points 2 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

