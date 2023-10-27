Seth Jones and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to bet on Jones' props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Seth Jones vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Jones Season Stats Insights

Jones has averaged 25:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Jones has yet to score a goal through seven games this year.

Jones has a point in three games this season through seven games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Jones has an assist in three of seven games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Jones has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jones going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Jones Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 7 Games 4 3 Points 1 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

