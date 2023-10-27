Taylor Raddysh and the Chicago Blackhawks will play on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. There are prop bets for Raddysh available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

Raddysh has averaged 16:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In one of seven games this year, Raddysh has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Raddysh has recorded a point twice this year in seven games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Raddysh has had an assist in one of seven games this season.

Raddysh has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Raddysh having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 7 Games 4 2 Points 2 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.