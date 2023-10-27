Tyler Johnson will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights meet at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Considering a wager on Johnson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Johnson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:54 per game on the ice, is -2.

Johnson has a goal in two of the seven games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Johnson has tallied point in two of seven games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Through seven games this year, Johnson has not recorded an assist.

Johnson's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game) which ranks second.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 7 Games 4 3 Points 2 3 Goals 1 0 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.