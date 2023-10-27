Will Wyatt Kaiser Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on October 27?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Friday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Wyatt Kaiser score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Wyatt Kaiser score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Kaiser stats and insights
- Kaiser is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).
- Kaiser has zero points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
