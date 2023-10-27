Zach LaVine's Chicago Bulls take the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 124-104 loss versus the Thunder, LaVine tallied 16 points.

Now let's dig into LaVine's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-111)

Over 23.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)

Over 3.5 (-159) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+118)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.4 points per game last year made the Raptors the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Raptors were 10th in the NBA last season, allowing 42.3 per game.

Looking at assists, the Raptors allowed 26.2 per game last season, ranking them 25th in the NBA.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Raptors were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Zach LaVine vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 38 17 2 3 1 1 1 11/7/2022 32 30 3 5 4 0 2

