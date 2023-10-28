The Detroit Pistons (0-1) are welcoming in the Chicago Bulls (0-1) for a matchup of Central Division rivals at Little Caesars Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bulls Games

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 assists and 11.0 boards last season.

DeMar DeRozan recorded 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Zach LaVine put up 24.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4.5 boards.

Patrick Williams averaged 10.2 points, 4.0 boards and 1.2 assists.

Torrey Craig collected 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey put up 16.3 points last season, plus 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists.

Last season, Killian Hayes recorded an average of 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Jalen Duren put up 9.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.1 assists. He also sank 64.8% of his shots from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart averaged 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He sank 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Alec Burks' stats last season included 12.8 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He made 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Pistons Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pistons Bulls 110.3 Points Avg. 113.1 118.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 45.4% Field Goal % 49.0% 35.1% Three Point % 36.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.