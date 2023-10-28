In the contest between the Drake Bulldogs and Stetson Hatters on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Drake vs. Stetson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Drake (-19.7) 54.0 Drake 37, Stetson 17

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record last year.

Bulldogs games went over the point total five out of 10 times last season.

Stetson Betting Info (2022)

The Hatters compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread last year.

In Hatters games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Bulldogs vs. Hatters 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Drake 21.6 30.9 32.0 20.7 16.0 28.0 Stetson 24.0 34.6 24.0 31.8 24.0 38.3

