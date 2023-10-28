The Drake Bulldogs (4-3) hit the road for a Pioneer League clash against the Stetson Hatters (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Drake Stadium.

Drake ranks 86th in scoring offense (21.6 points per game) and 97th in scoring defense (30.9 points allowed per game) this season. Stetson's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 34.6 points per game, which ranks 17th-worst in the FCS. On offense, it ranks 64th with 24 points per contest.

We will break down everything you need to know about this contest

Drake vs. Stetson Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Drake Stadium

Drake vs. Stetson Key Statistics

Drake Stetson 367.1 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.3 (76th) 328.1 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.6 (37th) 85.6 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.7 (82nd) 281.6 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.6 (46th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has recorded 1,872 yards (267.4 ypg) on 137-of-241 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Dorian Boyland has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 306 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

This season, Christian Galvan has carried the ball 61 times for 159 yards (22.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell January's 372 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has totaled 15 catches and four touchdowns.

Trey Radocha has caught 18 passes for 305 yards (43.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Colin Howard has compiled 13 catches for 270 yards, an average of 38.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor leads Stetson with 910 yards on 72-of-119 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kaderris Roberts, has carried the ball 58 times for 326 yards (46.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Devon Brewer has run for 283 yards across 90 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Gabe Atkin has totaled 34 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 427 (61 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has three touchdowns.

Nazeviah Burris has 21 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 308 yards (44 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jalon Warthen-Carr's 16 catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 252 yards (36 ypg).

