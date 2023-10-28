Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Iowa
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The matchups in a Week 9 college football schedule sure to please for fans in Iowa include the Iowa State Cyclones taking on the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week
Stetson Hatters at Drake Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Drake Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full Stetson/Drake preview
Northern Iowa Panthers at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hancock Stadium
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Click here for a full UNI/Illinois State preview
Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Iowa State (-3)
