Week 9 of the college football slate included two games with Big Sky teams involved. Read on to see key players and results from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Northern Colorado vs. Montana

Week 9 Big Sky Results

Montana 40 Northern Colorado 0

Montana Leaders

Passing: Keali'i Ah Yat (9-for-13, 89 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Keali'i Ah Yat (9-for-13, 89 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Eli Gillman (14 ATT, 106 YDS, 2 TDs)

Eli Gillman (14 ATT, 106 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Aaron Fontes (0 TAR, 5 REC, 66 YDS)

Northern Colorado Leaders

Passing: Jacob Sirmon (6-for-20, 43 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Jacob Sirmon (6-for-20, 43 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: David Afari (17 ATT, 46 YDS)

David Afari (17 ATT, 46 YDS) Receiving: Jamarii Robinson (0 TAR, 2 REC, 40 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Montana Northern Colorado 455 Total Yards 94 170 Passing Yards 76 285 Rushing Yards 18 1 Turnovers 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Big Sky Games

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Montana State Bobcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Bobcat Stadium

Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Idaho Vandals at Northern Colorado Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Nottingham Field

Nottingham Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Cal Poly Mustangs at Eastern Washington Eagles

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Roos Field

Roos Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Weber State Wildcats at Idaho State Bengals

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Holt Arena

Holt Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Portland State Vikings at UC Davis Aggies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: UC Davis Health Stadium

UC Davis Health Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Sacramento State Hornets at Montana Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Washington-Grizzly Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.