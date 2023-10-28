Zach LaVine and his Chicago Bulls teammates face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 104-103 win versus the Raptors, LaVine tallied eight points.

With prop bets available for LaVine, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-110)

Over 22.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Over 3.5 (+124) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-123)

Over 3.5 (-123) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+140)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were ranked 27th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 118.5 points per game.

The Pistons gave up 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pistons conceded 25.8 per game last season, ranking them 18th in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Pistons were ninth in the league last year, conceding 12 makes per game.

Zach LaVine vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 26 17 3 2 1 0 0 3/1/2023 37 41 1 0 6 1 1 1/19/2023 35 30 5 4 2 0 1 12/30/2022 38 43 3 6 5 0 2

