Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Aaron Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Trying to find Jones' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 8, Jones has 22 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.3 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has six receptions (11 targets) for 104 yards.
Aaron Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Packers have no other running back on the injury list.
Week 8 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jones 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|22
|94
|1
|4.3
|11
|6
|104
|1
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|9
|41
|1
|2
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|18
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|8
|35
|0
|3
|22
|0
