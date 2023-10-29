For their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 8:20 PM , the Chicago Bears (2-5) have 11 players on the injury report.

The Bears are coming off of a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers enter this matchup after a 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in their last outing.

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Fields QB Thumb Out Nate Davis OL Ankle Out Eddie Jackson DB Foot Questionable Jaquan Brisker DB Illness Out Marcedes Lewis TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Khalid Kareem DL Hip Full Participation In Practice Braxton Jones OL Neck Limited Participation In Practice Dan Feeney OL Knee Questionable Terell Smith DB Illness Out Darnell Wright OL Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Roschon Johnson RB Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Keenan Allen WR Back Limited Participation In Practice Josh Palmer WR Knee Questionable Rashawn Slater OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Trey Pipkins OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Hamstring Questionable Alohi Gilman S Heel Questionable Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Questionable Khalil Mack OLB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Groin Full Participation In Practice Gerald Everett TE Hip Questionable Jalen Guyton WR Knee Questionable

Bears vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bears Season Insights

From an offensive angle, the Bears are posting 324.3 total yards per contest (18th-ranked). They rank 18th in the NFL defensively (339.4 total yards allowed per game).

The Bears' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 26.9 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 13th with 22.6 points per contest.

The Bears rank 27th in passing yards per game (183), but they've been less effective defensively, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 257.1 passing yards allowed per contest.

Chicago has been top-five in rushing on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks fifth-best in rushing yards per game (141.3) and fifth-best in rushing yards surrendered per game (82.3).

With eight forced turnovers (20th in NFL) and 11 turnovers committed (21st in NFL) this season, the Bears rank 23rd in the NFL with a turnover margin of -3.

Bears vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-8.5)

Chargers (-8.5) Moneyline: Chargers (-450), Bears (+340)

Chargers (-450), Bears (+340) Total: 46.5 points

