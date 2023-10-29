Bears vs. Chargers Injury Report — Week 8
For their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 8:20 PM , the Chicago Bears (2-5) have 11 players on the injury report.
Watch the Bears in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Bears are coming off of a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Chargers enter this matchup after a 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in their last outing.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Thumb
|Out
|Nate Davis
|OL
|Ankle
|Out
|Eddie Jackson
|DB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Jaquan Brisker
|DB
|Illness
|Out
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Khalid Kareem
|DL
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Braxton Jones
|OL
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dan Feeney
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Terell Smith
|DB
|Illness
|Out
|Darnell Wright
|OL
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Trey Pipkins
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Heel
|Questionable
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Khalil Mack
|OLB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|Hip
|Questionable
|Jalen Guyton
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
Other Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click here for Ravens vs Cardinals
- Click here for Patriots vs Dolphins
- Click here for Falcons vs Titans
- Click here for Jets vs Giants
- Click here for Browns vs Seahawks
Bears vs. Chargers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Chargers or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bears Season Insights
- From an offensive angle, the Bears are posting 324.3 total yards per contest (18th-ranked). They rank 18th in the NFL defensively (339.4 total yards allowed per game).
- The Bears' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 26.9 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 13th with 22.6 points per contest.
- The Bears rank 27th in passing yards per game (183), but they've been less effective defensively, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 257.1 passing yards allowed per contest.
- Chicago has been top-five in rushing on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks fifth-best in rushing yards per game (141.3) and fifth-best in rushing yards surrendered per game (82.3).
- With eight forced turnovers (20th in NFL) and 11 turnovers committed (21st in NFL) this season, the Bears rank 23rd in the NFL with a turnover margin of -3.
Bears vs. Chargers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chargers (-8.5)
- Moneyline: Chargers (-450), Bears (+340)
- Total: 46.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Chargers-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.