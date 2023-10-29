The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) host the Chicago Bears (2-5) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Bears

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Bears Insights

The Bears rack up 3.2 fewer points per game (22.6) than the Chargers give up (25.8).

The Bears rack up 82.5 fewer yards per game (324.3) than the Chargers give up (406.8).

Chicago rushes for 141.3 yards per game, 44.5 more than the 96.8 Los Angeles allows per outing.

The Bears have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Chargers have forced (10).

Bears Away Performance

The Bears score 22.3 points per game away from home (0.3 less than their overall average), and concede 29.3 away from home (2.4 more than overall).

On the road, the Bears rack up 296.7 yards per game and concede 427. That's less than they gain overall (324.3), but more than they allow (339.4).

Chicago's average yards passing on the road (176.3) is lower than its overall average (183). But its average yards allowed in road games (326.3) is higher than overall (257.1).

The Bears rack up 120.3 rushing yards per game away from home (21.0 less than their overall average), and concede 100.7 in road games (18.4 more than overall).

The Bears convert 42.5% of third downs on the road (one% lower than their overall average), and give up 58.5% in road games (10.7% higher than overall).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/5/2023 at Washington W 40-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 Minnesota L 19-13 FOX 10/22/2023 Las Vegas W 30-12 FOX 10/29/2023 at Los Angeles - NBC 11/5/2023 at New Orleans - CBS 11/9/2023 Carolina - Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 at Detroit - FOX

