The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) are listed as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (2-5). The game's over/under is listed at 46.5.

The betting insights and trends for the Chargers can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Bears. The Bears' betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Chargers.

Bears vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-8.5) 46.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-8.5) 46.5 -480 +370 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Chicago vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: NBC

Bears vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Chicago owns two wins against the spread this year.

The Bears don't have a win ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been six Chicago games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.

Los Angeles is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

In Los Angeles' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs D.J. Moore - - - - 57.5 (-115) - D'Onta Foreman - - 46.5 (-115) - - - Darnell Mooney - - - - 26.5 (-111) - Cole Kmet - - - - 29.5 (-111) - Tyler Scott - - - - 16.5 (-111) - Tyson Bagent 201.5 (-115) - - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

