The Chicago Bears (2-5) hit the road to meet the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Chargers and the Bears.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bears vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 8.5 46.5 -450 +340

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bears vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

The Bears have played four games this season that have gone over 46.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Chicago's games this season is 43.4 points, 3.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bears have gone 2-4-1 against the spread this year.

The Bears have been underdogs in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and lost that game.

Los Angeles Chargers

The average point total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 49.5, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Chargers have covered the spread twice over six games with a set spread.

The Chargers are 1-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 33.3% of those games).

Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

Chargers vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chargers 24 15 25.8 22 49.5 4 6 Bears 22.6 10 26.9 29 43.4 4 7

Bears vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends

Bears

Chicago has covered the spread twice and is 1-2 overall in its past three games.

In the Bears' past three games, they have gone over the total twice.

The Chargers have been outscored by 11 points this season (1.8 per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by 30 points (4.3 per game).

Chargers

Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three games.

Los Angeles' past three contests have not hit the over.

The Chargers have a negative point differential on the season (-11 total points, -1.8 per game), as do the Bears (-30 total points, -4.3 per game).

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 42.6 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 22.8 25.7 ATS Record 2-4-1 1-2-1 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-2 1-2

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 49.8 49.2 Implied Team Total AVG 26.7 27.0 26.3 ATS Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.