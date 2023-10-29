Best Bets, Odds for the Chargers vs. Bears Sunday Night Football Game – Week 8
The Chicago Bears (2-5) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023, and best bets information is available.
When is Chargers vs. Bears?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Chargers to walk away with the win, but the model spread (11) is 1.5 points further in their direction.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 83.3%.
- The Chargers have put together a 1-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 33.3% of those games).
- Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.
- This season, the Bears have won two out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.
- Chicago has played as an underdog of +380 or more once this season and lost that game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-9.5)
- The Chargers have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-4-1).
- The Bears have covered the spread two times this season (2-4-1).
- Chicago has yet to cover the spread when it is at least 9.5-point underdogs (0-1).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46)
- The two teams average a combined 0.6 more points per game, 46.6 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 46 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 52.7 points per game, 6.7 more than the point total in this game.
- In the Chargers' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).
- The teams have hit the over in six of the Bears' seven games with a set total.
Keenan Allen Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|95.7
|4
Tyson Bagent Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|122.5
|1
|14
|1
