Christian Watson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Green Bay Packers' Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Watson's stats on this page.

Heading into Week 8, Watson has eight receptions for 143 yards -- 17.9 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus one carry for -5 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 16 occasions.

Christian Watson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Packers have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Luke Musgrave (DNP/ankle): 22 Rec; 189 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Watson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 16 8 143 68 1 17.9

Watson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0

