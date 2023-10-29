Cole Kmet will be up against the worst passing defense in the league when his Chicago Bears meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Kmet's 32 targets have turned into to 25 grabs for 240 yards (and an average of 34.3 per game) and three scores.

Kmet vs. the Chargers

Kmet vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed 11 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 310.0 passing yards the Chargers concede per outing makes them the worst pass defense in the league this year.

The Chargers' defense ranks 28th in the league by giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (12 total passing TDs).

Cole Kmet Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Kmet Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this season, Kmet has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Kmet has 15.6% of his team's target share (32 targets on 205 passing attempts).

He has 240 receiving yards on 32 targets to rank 67th in NFL play with 7.5 yards per target.

In two of six games this year, Kmet has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has 17.6% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With seven red zone targets, Kmet has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

Kmet's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 85 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

