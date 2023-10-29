Chicago Bears receiver D.J. Moore has a good matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are allowing the most passing yards in the league, 310 per game.

Moore's stat line shows 40 receptions for a team-high 636 yards and five scores. He puts up 90.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 51 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Moore and the Bears with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Moore vs. the Chargers

Moore vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed 11 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Chargers allow 310 passing yards per game, the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Chargers have put up 12 touchdowns through the air (two per game). The Chargers' defense is 28th in the league in that category.

Watch Bears vs Chargers on Fubo!

D.J. Moore Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Moore with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of seven games this season.

Moore has 24.9% of his team's target share (51 targets on 205 passing attempts).

He is averaging 12.5 yards per target (fifth in league play), picking up 636 yards on 51 passes thrown his way.

Moore has grabbed a touchdown pass in three of seven games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has five total touchdowns this season (29.4% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

Moore has been targeted five times in the red zone (17.9% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 8 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 8 REC / 230 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 8 REC / 131 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.