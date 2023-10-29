D'Onta Foreman has a tough matchup when his Chicago Bears play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Chargers concede 96.8 rushing yards per game, 10th-best in the league.

Foreman has accumulated 170 rushing yards (56.7 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring two rushing TDs. Foreman has also hauled in six passes for 41 yards (13.7 ypg) and one score.

Foreman vs. the Chargers

Foreman vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games The Chargers defense has not allowed a rusher to amass 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Los Angeles has given up one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

The Chargers have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Foreman will square off against the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense this week. The Chargers allow 96.8 yards on the ground per game.

The Chargers' defense ranks 19th in the league with six rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

D'Onta Foreman Rushing Props vs. the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-118)

Foreman Rushing Insights

The Bears have passed 49.6% of the time and run 50.4% this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 36 of his team's 208 total rushing attempts this season (17.3%).

Foreman has at least one rushing touchdown in one game this season and had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (17.6% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

He has five red zone carries for 19.2% of the team share (his team runs on 48.1% of its plays in the red zone).

D'Onta Foreman Receiving Props vs the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-115)

Foreman Receiving Insights

Foreman has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of three games this season.

Foreman has been targeted on nine of his team's 205 passing attempts this season (4.4% target share).

He has averaged 4.6 yards per target (41 yards on nine targets).

Foreman, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

With two red zone targets, Foreman has been on the receiving end of 7.1% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

Foreman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Raiders 10/22/2023 Week 7 16 ATT / 89 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 15 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

