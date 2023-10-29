The Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers are set to play in a Week 8 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will D'Onta Foreman get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Foreman has 36 carries for 170 yards (56.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

And Foreman has added six catches for 41 yards (13.7 per game) and one receiving TD.

Foreman has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in one game this season. That was the only game in which he scored a TD on the ground.

He, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

D'Onta Foreman Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 16 0 2 8 0 Week 6 Vikings 15 65 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Raiders 16 89 2 3 31 1

