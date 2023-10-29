The Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers are set to play in a Week 8 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Darnell Mooney find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Darnell Mooney score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Mooney has put together a 184-yard season thus far (30.7 yards receiving per game) with one TD, hauling in 14 passes on 24 targets.

In one of six games this season, Mooney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Darnell Mooney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 4 53 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 4 4 51 0 Week 5 @Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 48 0 Week 7 Raiders 5 4 32 0

