Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will face the Minnesota Vikings and their 17th-ranked passing defense in Week 8, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Love leads Green Bay with 1,263 passing yards, or 210.5 per game. Love has thrown for 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions this season. Love has also contributed via the running game, compiling 130 rushing yards (21.7 per game) and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Love and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Love vs. the Vikings

Love vs the Vikings (since 2021): 4 GP / 23.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 23.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD Minnesota has allowed one opposing player to amass 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

Six players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Vikings this season.

The Vikings allow 224.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings have the No. 21 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 10 this season (1.4 per game).

Watch Packers vs Vikings on Fubo!

Packers Player Previews

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Vikings

Passing Yards: 220.5 (-115)

220.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+130)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Love with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Love Passing Insights

Love has hit the over on his passing yards total three times this year (50.0%).

The Packers, who are 21st in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.2% of the time while running 42.8%.

Love is No. 23 in the league averaging 6.5 yards per attempt (1,263 total yards passing).

Love has thrown for a touchdown in five of six games this year, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has scored 12 of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (85.7%).

Love has passed 33 times out of his 193 total attempts while in the red zone (61.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Jordan Love Rushing Props vs the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 15.5 (-110)

Love Rushing Insights

Love has gone over his rushing yards total in 66.7% of his opportunities (four of six games).

Love has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has three carries in the red zone (14.3% of his team's 21 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 21-for-31 / 180 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 16-for-30 / 182 YDS / 0 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 23-for-36 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 1 TD vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 22-for-44 / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 9 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD at Falcons 9/17/2023 Week 2 14-for-25 / 151 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.