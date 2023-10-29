Jordan Love vs. Kirk Cousins in Week 8: Packers vs. Vikings Preview, Stats
With the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) and the Green Bay Packers (2-4) matching up on October 29 at Lambeau Field, Kirk Cousins and Jordan Love will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.
Packers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
Jordan Love vs. Kirk Cousins Matchup
|Jordan Love
|2023 Stats
|Kirk Cousins
|6
|Games Played
|7
|57.5%
|Completion %
|68.9%
|1,263 (210.5)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,057 (293.9)
|10
|Touchdowns
|16
|7
|Interceptions
|5
|130 (21.7)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|16 (2.3)
|2
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Jordan Love Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 216.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Vikings Defensive Stats
- This season, the Vikings are allowing 21.7 points per contest (21st in NFL) and 330.3 total yards per game (21st).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Minnesota has surrendered 1,573 passing yards this season, ranking 20th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it is 21st in the NFL with 10.
- Against the run, the Vikings are midde-of-the-road this year, ranking 17th in the league in rushing yards allowed with 739 (105.6 per game).
- Defensively, Minnesota is 26th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (64.7%) and 25th in third-down efficiency allowed (44.7%).
Kirk Cousins Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 251.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Packers Defensive Stats
- This year, the Vikings are 21st in the NFL in points allowed (21.7 per game) and 21st in total yards allowed (330.3 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Minnesota ranks 20th in the NFL with 1,573 passing yards allowed (224.7 per game) and 20th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).
- Against the run, the Vikings have surrendered 739 total rushing yards (17th in NFL) and rank fourth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.6).
- On defense, Minnesota is 26th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 64.7%. It is 26th in third-down percentage allowed at 44.7%.
