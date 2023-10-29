With the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) and the Green Bay Packers (2-4) matching up on October 29 at Lambeau Field, Kirk Cousins and Jordan Love will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.

Packers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Jordan Love vs. Kirk Cousins Matchup

Jordan Love 2023 Stats Kirk Cousins 6 Games Played 7 57.5% Completion % 68.9% 1,263 (210.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,057 (293.9) 10 Touchdowns 16 7 Interceptions 5 130 (21.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 16 (2.3) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 216.5 yards

: Over/Under 216.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Vikings Defensive Stats

This season, the Vikings are allowing 21.7 points per contest (21st in NFL) and 330.3 total yards per game (21st).

When it comes to defending the pass, Minnesota has surrendered 1,573 passing yards this season, ranking 20th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it is 21st in the NFL with 10.

Against the run, the Vikings are midde-of-the-road this year, ranking 17th in the league in rushing yards allowed with 739 (105.6 per game).

Defensively, Minnesota is 26th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (64.7%) and 25th in third-down efficiency allowed (44.7%).

Kirk Cousins Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 251.5 yards

: Over/Under 251.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Packers Defensive Stats

