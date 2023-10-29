Will Marcedes Lewis Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears play the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Looking for Lewis' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Lewis has been targeted two times and has two catches for 24 yards (12 per reception) and zero TDs.
Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Bears.
Bears vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Lewis 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|2
|24
|22
|0
|12
Lewis Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Broncos
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|1
|1
|16
|0
