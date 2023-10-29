Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears play the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Looking for Lewis' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Marcedes Lewis and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Lewis has been targeted two times and has two catches for 24 yards (12 per reception) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Lewis' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Bears.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Lewis 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 2 24 22 0 12

Lewis Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Broncos 1 1 8 0 Week 7 Raiders 1 1 16 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.