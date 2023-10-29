Looking to watch all of the NFL action in Week 8? NFL RedZone has you covered. Read on to find out all of the games on the slate for today, then tune in to see every touchdown from every contest, plus live cut-ins to the biggest drives, most dramatic moments and more from seven straight hours of football without the constant commercial breaks.

Date/Time TV Odds
Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Falcons (-2.5)
Total: 35
Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Cowboys (-7)
Total: 45.5
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Vikings (-1)
Total: 41.5
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Dolphins (-8.5)
Total: 46.5
New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Saints (-2)
Total: 43.5
New York Jets at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Jets (-3)
Total: 35
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Eagles (-7)
Total: 43.5
Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Texans (-3.5)
Total: 43.5
Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Jaguars (-2)
Total: 41
Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 29 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Seahawks (-4)
Total: 37.5
Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 29 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: 49ers (-5)
Total: 43.5
Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 29 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Ravens (-9.5)
Total: 44.5
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 29 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Chiefs (-7)
Total: 46

