The Green Bay Packers (2-4) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The spread foretells a close game, with the Vikings favored by 1 point. The over/under for the outing is 41.5 points.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Vikings face off with the Packers. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Sign up to live bet on the Vikings-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Vikings vs Packers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Packers have had the lead two times and have trailed four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

In seven games this season, the Vikings have led after the first quarter three times and have been behind four times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 2.9 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 2.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Packers have won the second quarter two times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time in six games this season.

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing seven points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Packers have won the third quarter in five games and have tied one game this season.

The Vikings have lost the third quarter in five games this season, and they've tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this year. It is giving up nine points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After six games this season, the Packers have lost the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent three times.

In seven games this season, the Vikings have won the fourth quarter three times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up two times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging five points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.9 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Packers vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Packers have had the lead after the first half two times (1-1 in those games) and have been behind after the first half four times (1-3) through six games this season.

At the end of the first half, the Vikings have been winning three times (3-0 in those games), have trailed two times (0-2), and have been knotted up two times (0-2).

2nd Half

This season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games, been outscored in the second half in one game, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

In seven games this season, the Vikings have lost the second half four times (2-2 in those games) and tied three times (1-2).

Minnesota's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 12.9 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Vikings or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.