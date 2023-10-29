In the Week 8 game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Robert Tonyan score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Robert Tonyan score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Tonyan has five receptions (seven targets) for 39 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per game.

Having played four games this year, Tonyan has not tallied a TD reception.

Robert Tonyan Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 2 2 18 0 Week 5 @Commanders 2 2 10 0 Week 6 Vikings 1 1 11 0

