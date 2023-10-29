Romeo Doubs and the Green Bay Packers play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 at Lambeau Field, where they'll face Camryn Bynum and the Minnesota Vikings defense. For more stats and analysis on the Packers pass catchers' matchup against the Vikings' pass defense, check out this article.

Packers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Romeo Doubs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings 49.8 8.3 36 99 5.85

Romeo Doubs vs. Camryn Bynum Insights

Romeo Doubs & the Packers' Offense

Romeo Doubs has racked up 258 receiving yards on 23 catches to pace his team this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Green Bay's passing offense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks seventh-last in the league with 1,194 passing yards (199 per game). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 20th (6.2).

Offensively, the Packers are putting up 21.7 points per contest (21st in NFL) and 289.8 yards per game (28th).

Green Bay is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 32.3 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Packers have been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 33 times, which ranks them 10th in the league.

Camryn Bynum & the Vikings' Defense

Camryn Bynum leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 69 tackles, two TFL, and four passes defended.

Defensively, Minnesota has allowed 1,573 passing yards, or 224.7 per game -- that ranks the team 20th in the NFL.

The Vikings are giving up 21.7 points per game, 21st in the NFL.

Minnesota has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Romeo Doubs vs. Camryn Bynum Advanced Stats

Romeo Doubs Camryn Bynum Rec. Targets 42 39 Def. Targets Receptions 23 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.2 30 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 258 69 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 43 9.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 57 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

