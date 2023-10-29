Roschon Johnson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Chicago Bears play the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Take a look at Johnson's stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Johnson has rushed for 122 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and has 11 catches (12 targets) for 58 yards.

Roschon Johnson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

No other running back is on the injury report for the Bears.

Week 8 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Johnson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 25 122 1 4.9 12 11 58 0

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 20 1 6 35 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 4 32 0 2 10 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 8 38 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Broncos 5 13 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Commanders 3 19 0 0 0 0

