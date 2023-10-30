The Chicago Blackhawks' (3-5) injury report has five players listed heading into a Monday, October 30 game against the Arizona Coyotes (3-4) at Mullett Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Taylor Hall LW Out Shoulder Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Alex Vlasic D Questionable Head

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Lawson Crouse LW Questionable Illness Travis Dermott D Questionable Illness Jason Zucker LW Out Lower Body

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 18 goals (2.2 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 25th-ranked offense.

Chicago gives up three goals per game (24 total), which ranks 12th in the NHL.

Their -6 goal differential is 26th in the league.

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes' 19 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

Their -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-190) Blackhawks (+155) 6.5

