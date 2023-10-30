The Arizona Coyotes (3-4) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (3-5) on Monday, with the Coyotes coming off a loss and the Blackhawks off a victory.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Blackhawks vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks concede three goals per game (24 in total), 12th in the league.

With 18 goals (2.2 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.

Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 2.9 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (18 total) during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Corey Perry 8 2 4 6 2 0 - Connor Bedard 8 3 2 5 3 6 37.3% Ryan Donato 8 2 2 4 4 9 41.2% Nick Foligno 8 1 3 4 2 5 52.2% Seth Jones 8 0 3 3 8 2 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 20 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank seventh.

The Coyotes' 19 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 2.7 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (19 total) over that time.

Coyotes Key Players