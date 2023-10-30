Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Coyotes on October 30, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Nick Schmaltz and others are listed when the Arizona Coyotes host the Chicago Blackhawks at Mullett Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Connor Bedard has racked up five total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has three goals and two assists.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
Ryan Donato Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +270, Under Odds: -385)
Chicago's Ryan Donato is among the leaders on the team with four total points (two goals and two assists).
Donato Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Schmaltz is one of Arizona's top contributors (eight total points), having amassed two goals and six assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blues
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Islanders
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Clayton Keller has eight points (1.1 per game), scoring four goals and adding four assists.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Blues
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
