The Indiana Pacers (2-0) are home in Central Division play against the Chicago Bulls (1-2) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this year.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Pacers matchup.

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-CHI

BSIN and NBCS-CHI Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Bulls vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacers Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Pacers (-3.5) 226.5 -160 +135

Bulls vs Pacers Additional Info

Bulls vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers put up 116.3 points per game (10th in league) while allowing 119.5 per contest last season (29th in NBA). They had a -261 scoring differential and were outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Bulls had a +106 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They put up 113.1 points per game to rank 22nd in the league and allowed 111.8 per outing to rank seventh in the NBA.

The two teams combined to score 229.4 points per game last season, 2.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

These teams allowed a combined 231.3 points per game last year, 4.8 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Indiana covered 43 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Chicago won 43 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 39 times.

Bulls and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +12500 +5000 - Pacers +25000 +8000 -

