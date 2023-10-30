Central Division opponents meet when the Indiana Pacers (2-0) host the Chicago Bulls (1-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The Bulls are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The point total in the matchup is set at 226.5.

Bulls vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -3.5 226.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago played 40 games last season that had more than 226.5 combined points scored.

Games involving the Bulls last year averaged 225 points per game, a 1.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

The Bulls went 43-39-0 ATS last season.

Chicago was underdogs 47 times last season and won 20, or 42.6%, of those games.

Last season, the Bulls won 12 of their 24 games, or 50%, when they were an underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Chicago has a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bulls vs Pacers Additional Info

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

The Bulls' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .537 (22-19-0). Away, it was .512 (21-20-0).

In terms of the over/under, Chicago's games finished over 17 of 41 times at home (41.5%) and 20 of 41 on the road (48.8%) last year.

The Bulls scored 113.1 points per game last season, 6.4 fewer points than the 119.5 the Pacers allowed.

Chicago went 19-5 versus the spread and 18-6 overall when scoring more than 119.5 points last season.

Bulls vs. Pacers Point Insights (Last Season)

Bulls Pacers 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 116.3 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 19-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 33-19 18-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 30-22 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 119.5 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 35-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-8 34-21 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-8

